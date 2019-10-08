|
|
RAVEN Winifred Mary Passed away peacefully on the 28th September 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved and devoted aunt and a friend to many. Funeral Service at St Peter and St Paul's Church, Chatteris on Friday 18th October 2019 at 11.30am followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. The wake will be at Chatteris Conservative Club, Chatteris, PE16 6NG. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 8, 2019