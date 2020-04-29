Home

Funeral service
Monday, May 4, 2020
Fenland Crematorium
ALLINGTON

Yvonne (née Hicks)

fell asleep peacefully with her family and friends by her side at home on 15th April 2020. Loving Partner to Gary, proud Mother of six, devoted Nan and friend of many. A private family funeral service will take place at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 5th May 2020. Donations in her memory for North West Anglia Foundation Trust Charitable Fund may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020
