BRAID Agnes Peacefully, in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Monday, 13th July, 2020, Agnes Hunter Meldrum (nee Russell), of Leuchars, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Ike, loving mum of Fiona, David and John, devoted gran of Megan, a dear sister, aunt and friend to many. Funeral service will be, graveside within Leuchars Cemetery, on Monday, 27th July, at 11.00 a.m. Due to circumstances only immediate family and close friends should attend a funeral service. Government restrictions dictate a maximum attendance of 20 with social distancing rules being adhered to at all times.
Published in Fife Today on July 23, 2020
