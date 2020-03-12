|
|
|
HERD Agnes (Nancy) Peacefully, at Wilby House Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, 3rd March, 2020, Agnes (Nancy) (nee Brown), aged 93 years, of Kirkcaldy. Beloved wife of the late Colin, loving mum to Sandy and Douglas and devoted gran Herd and great-gran. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 16th March, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, may be made in aid of Alzheimer Scotland on leaving the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 12, 2020