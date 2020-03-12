Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes HERD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes (Nancy) HERD

Notice Condolences

Agnes (Nancy) HERD Notice
HERD Agnes (Nancy) Peacefully, at Wilby House Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, 3rd March, 2020, Agnes (Nancy) (nee Brown), aged 93 years, of Kirkcaldy. Beloved wife of the late Colin, loving mum to Sandy and Douglas and devoted gran Herd and great-gran. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 16th March, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, may be made in aid of Alzheimer Scotland on leaving the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -