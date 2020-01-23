|
GIBB Alan It is with great sadness that the family of Alan Gibb announces his passing on Friday, 10th January 2020 at the age of 80 years. Alan, beloved husband of Moyra, loving dad to Dawn and Tracy, proud grandad to Lee, Jade and Aaran. Alan's wishes were to donate his body to medical science, however the family have planned a small informal gathering on Friday, 24th January, in Oswald House, Dunnikier Park, between 2 - 4 p.m. All who knew Alan are welcome.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 23, 2020