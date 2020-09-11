|
THOMSON Alan Peacefully, in his sleep, after a short illness, on Friday, 4th September, 2020, Alan Colin Morris Thomson, in his 80th year, of St Andrews. Beloved husband of the late Ella, dear father and grandfather of Brian, Gillian, Colin and families, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Sadly missed. Funeral private due to current restrictions. Funeral cortège will leave 110 Lamond Drive, on Tuesday, 15th September, at 9.55 a.m.
If desired, donations can be made to Friends of Craigtoun.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 11, 2020