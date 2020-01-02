|
MAUDE Albert Family are sorry to inform that Albert (Bert), peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on 22nd December, 2019, three months after his late wife Cecilia (Cissie) (nee Thomson). Funeral will take place at 1.30 p.m., on 7th January, 2020, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully welcome. Family flowers only please, but there will be an opportunity to make a donation to Ward 32, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, where Bert and his family received such great care.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 2, 2020