THOMSON Alec Suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 20th December, 2019, Alec, aged 72 years, of Methil. A much loved husband of Liz, devoted dad, grandad, great-grandad and a very special friend to many. Alec will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 10th January, 2020, at 1.30 p.m, To which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 2, 2020