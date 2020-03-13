|
RINTOUL Alex Peacefully, at Gibson House, St Andrews, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, 5th March, 2020. Alexander (Alex), dearly beloved husband of Jean, much loved dad of Peter and Roy, loving father-in-law of Alison and Morag, loving grandad of Philip and Craig and a dear uncle and cousin. Funeral service in Dairsie Parish Church, on Tuesday, 17th March, at 10.15 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Interment thereafter, in Dairsie Cemetery, at 11 am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be made at the church for Parkinson's UK.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 13, 2020