Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander ARMIT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander ARMIT

Notice Condolences

Alexander ARMIT Notice
ARMIT Alexander Suddenly, but peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Alexander (Alex), of Crawford Avenue, Gauldry, previously Wester Kinsleith, Luthrie, aged 89 years, passed away, on Monday, 24th February, 2020. Dearly loved and loving husband of Mary, much loved father of Sandy and Mary, beloved grandfather of Claire, Stewart and Liam and loved father-in-law to Bill and Aileen. Funeral service to be held in Creich Parish Church, Luthrie by Cupar, on Tuesday, 10th March, at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made to RNIB and Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -