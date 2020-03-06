|
ARMIT Alexander Suddenly, but peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Alexander (Alex), of Crawford Avenue, Gauldry, previously Wester Kinsleith, Luthrie, aged 89 years, passed away, on Monday, 24th February, 2020. Dearly loved and loving husband of Mary, much loved father of Sandy and Mary, beloved grandfather of Claire, Stewart and Liam and loved father-in-law to Bill and Aileen. Funeral service to be held in Creich Parish Church, Luthrie by Cupar, on Tuesday, 10th March, at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made to RNIB and Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 6, 2020