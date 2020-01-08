Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander CUNNINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander CUNNINGHAM

Notice Condolences

Alexander CUNNINGHAM Notice
CUNNINGHAM Alexander Suddenly, but peacefully, on Sunday, 22nd December, 2019, Alex (Gums), aged 74 years of Methil. Beloved husband of Sandra, devoted dad of Sandra, Alex, Barry and Amy, cherished grandad of Ben, Lucy and Cody. A loving brother, uncle and friend to many. Alex will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 16th January, 2020, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -