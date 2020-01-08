|
|
|
CUNNINGHAM Alexander Suddenly, but peacefully, on Sunday, 22nd December, 2019, Alex (Gums), aged 74 years of Methil. Beloved husband of Sandra, devoted dad of Sandra, Alex, Barry and Amy, cherished grandad of Ben, Lucy and Cody. A loving brother, uncle and friend to many. Alex will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 16th January, 2020, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 8, 2020