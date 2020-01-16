|
DOUGLAS Alexander Passed away peacefully, at Barrogil Care Home, Cluny, on Friday, 10th January, 2020. Alex "Ing", former minor of Frances Colliery and retired head teacher of Auchterderran High School, aged 81 years, formerly of Gleneagles Gardens, Kirkcaldy. Much loved husband of the late Irene and a dear father, grandfather and brother of Ann and Emily.
Sadly missed.
Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 24th January, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Dementia Scotland, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 16, 2020