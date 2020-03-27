|
RINTOUL Alexander The family of the late Alexander (Alex) wish to thank most sincerely, all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards received following their recent sad loss, grateful thanks to the staff of Gibson House for their loving care and support to the family, sincere thanks to the Reverend Jeff Martin for his comforting service and Macgregors Funeral Directors for their support and to all who paid their last respects at Dairsie Church and Cemetery, also to those who could not attend but sent their condolences and to all who gave to the collection for Parkinson's UK, which raised £209.60. Thank you all.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 27, 2020