RUSSELL Alexander Peacefully, at home, after a short illness, with his loving family by his side on Saturday, 5th September, 2020. Alexander (Eck), aged 81 years of Methil, a devoted partner of Marie, much loved dad of Alex and Nicola, step-dad of Sharon and Kim, cherished grandad and great-grandad, a loving brother, uncle, father-in-law and special friend to many. Funeral service to take place at Methilmill Cemetery, on Wednesday, 16th September, 2020, at 11 a.m. Due to the current Covid-19 situation. the number of attendees at this service are severely restricted. Please feel free to raise a glass to remember Eck privately at this time.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 9, 2020