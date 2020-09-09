Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander RUSSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander RUSSELL

Notice Condolences

Alexander RUSSELL Notice
RUSSELL Alexander Peacefully, at home, after a short illness, with his loving family by his side on Saturday, 5th September, 2020. Alexander (Eck), aged 81 years of Methil, a devoted partner of Marie, much loved dad of Alex and Nicola, step-dad of Sharon and Kim, cherished grandad and great-grandad, a loving brother, uncle, father-in-law and special friend to many. Funeral service to take place at Methilmill Cemetery, on Wednesday, 16th September, 2020, at 11 a.m. Due to the current Covid-19 situation. the number of attendees at this service are severely restricted. Please feel free to raise a glass to remember Eck privately at this time.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -