SMITH Alistair Suddenly, at home, on Friday, June 12, 2020. Alistair (Kipper), aged 73 years, loving husband of Wilma, a brother, brother-in-law and uncle who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 26th June, at 11.00 a.m. This service is strictly for immediate family members only due to the social distancing measures currently in place. Please show your support for Alistair's family by raising a glass or by lining the cortege route on Alistair's final journey. The cortege will pass Burt's Bar, Buckhaven at
10.30 a.m., for those who may wish to pay their last respects to Kipper at
this time.
He will always be remembered
with a smile.
Published in Fife Today on June 24, 2020