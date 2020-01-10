Home

BOOTH Allan Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, 1st January, 2020, Allan, aged 55 years, of Cupar. Loving and devoted dad of Holly, dearly loved son of Mary and the late Alexander, also a much loved brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and a very good friend to all who knew him. Funeral service on Friday, 24th January, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 1.30 p.m., followed by a service to celebrate his life in St John's and Dairsie United Parish Church, Bonnygate, Cupar, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be made at crematorium and church doors for Maggie's Centre and Howe of Fife Rugby Club, Cupar.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 10, 2020
