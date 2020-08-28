|
MASSON Allan Peacefully, a Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, 19th August, 2020. Allan, aged 74 years of Cupar, beloved husband of Pat, much loved dad of Allan and Andrew, also a devoted grandad, dear father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a good friend to all who knew him. Due to the current situation, the funeral will be private.
The family have asked if anyone wants to turn out to show their respects whilst maintaining a safe and social distance, the cortege will be leaving the family home at Watts Gardens, Cupar, on Tuesday, 1st September, at 1.40 p.m., where it will turn right on to East Road, heading to St Catherine Street where it will then turn left in to the Crossgate.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 28, 2020