MILNE Allan In loving memory of my beloved husband Allan, also a loving dad and grandad, who passed away on 27th December, 2014.
It's a lonely life without you,
And sad has been the way,
For life and home are not the same,
Since you were called away,
Your memory is our keepsake,
With which we'll never part,
God has you in his keeping,
We have you in our hearts.
Your loving wife Myra, loving dad to Shona, Craig, Trevor, Fi, Sharon and Ewan. Loving grandad to Claire, Ella, Abi, Albie, Matthew and Freddie xxx.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 27, 2019
