JOHNSTONE Amy Who was tragically taken away on 13th February, 2013.
In memory of a special daughter Amy.
Your presence we miss Amy,
Your memory we treasure,
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
Mum and dad xxx.
In loving memory of my sister, my best friend, missed more than words can say.
Love Stephanie and Ginge xx.
Look up to the sky to my shining star my auntie Amy.
Lots of hugs Jessica, Amy and Sophia xx.
Amy, gone but never forgotten.
Love you always.
Nana xx.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 12, 2020
