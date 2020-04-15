|
|
|
COOTE Andrina Andrina "Rena" Coote
(nee Galloway), Born 29th March, 1939, died 9th April, 2020, 81 years of age, at home in Methil, after a long hard 8 year fight against cancer, with her brother Otto, who lived with her and cared for her by her side. Cherished daughter of the late Robina Adamson Durie Czudek and David Galloway. Most loved and dear sister of Otto, Paul, David, Margaret, Robert and the late Robina. Thanks to all those who really cared for Rena over the years. May Rena have found what she ached for - her mother and father.
Till we meet again my best friend and special angel always.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 15, 2020