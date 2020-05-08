|
FRASER Angus The family of the late Angus wish to thank most sincerely, all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following their recent sad loss. Grateful thanks to the staff of Ward 18, Ninewells Hospital for taking care of Angus during his final days and to his home carers, who looked after him over the last 2 years. Our thanks also to Steven Stewart Funeral Directors for their support and advice and finally, to Neil Dorward, Celebrant for his comforting and uplifting service at the graveside.
Published in Fife Today on May 8, 2020