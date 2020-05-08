Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steven Stewart Funeral Directors Ltd (Cupar)
100 Bonnygate
Cupar, Fife KY15 4LF
01334 655323
Resources
More Obituaries for Angus FRASER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angus FRASER

Notice

Angus FRASER Notice
FRASER Angus The family of the late Angus wish to thank most sincerely, all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following their recent sad loss. Grateful thanks to the staff of Ward 18, Ninewells Hospital for taking care of Angus during his final days and to his home carers, who looked after him over the last 2 years. Our thanks also to Steven Stewart Funeral Directors for their support and advice and finally, to Neil Dorward, Celebrant for his comforting and uplifting service at the graveside.
Published in Fife Today on May 8, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -