STOCKS Ann (Annie Budge) Died peacefully, at Gowrie House Care Home, on 27th April, 2020, aged 96. Beloved wife of the late Robert Stocks and mother to James Buist, along with the late David and Brian Buist. Sister to Bill Budge and others deceased, now at rest with all her loved ones already passed. Will be dearly missed and not forgotten by her grandson Steven and granddaughters Collette and Jacqueline. Small/private funeral to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 3.45 p.m., Wednesday, 6th May, owing to current restrictions.
Published in Fife Today on May 6, 2020