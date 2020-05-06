Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann STOCKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann (Annie Budge) STOCKS

Notice Condolences

Ann (Annie Budge) STOCKS Notice
STOCKS Ann (Annie Budge) Died peacefully, at Gowrie House Care Home, on 27th April, 2020, aged 96. Beloved wife of the late Robert Stocks and mother to James Buist, along with the late David and Brian Buist. Sister to Bill Budge and others deceased, now at rest with all her loved ones already passed. Will be dearly missed and not forgotten by her grandson Steven and granddaughters Collette and Jacqueline. Small/private funeral to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 3.45 p.m., Wednesday, 6th May, owing to current restrictions.
Published in Fife Today on May 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -