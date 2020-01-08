|
MELROSE Anna Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 27th December, 2019, Anna (nee Johnston), aged 73 years, of Leven. Beloved wife of the late Frank and a beloved sister, aunt and great-aunt. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 16th January, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in aid of the Diabetes Centre, Victoria Hospital, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 8, 2020