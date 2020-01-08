Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna MELROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna MELROSE

Notice Condolences

Anna MELROSE Notice
MELROSE Anna Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 27th December, 2019, Anna (nee Johnston), aged 73 years, of Leven. Beloved wife of the late Frank and a beloved sister, aunt and great-aunt. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 16th January, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in aid of the Diabetes Centre, Victoria Hospital, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -