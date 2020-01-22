|
MELROSE Anna The family wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours who paid their last respects to Anna, a much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. Special thanks to Deaconess Jacqueline Thomson for her comforting service, Neil Brunton, Funeral Director and his staff for their professional assistance. Thanks also for the very generous donations to the Diabetes Centre, Victoria Hospital; a total of £533.00 was received.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 22, 2020