Murdoch Anna Peacefully, following a short illness, at Cameron Hospital, Windygates, on 15th January, 2020, Anna, aged 85 years, of Glenrothes, beloved wife of Bill and loving mum to Ann. Funeral to be held at 9.30 a.m., on Monday, 27th January, 2020, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired, may be given in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 22, 2020