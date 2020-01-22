Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna MURDOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna MURDOCH

Notice Condolences

Anna MURDOCH Notice
Murdoch Anna Peacefully, following a short illness, at Cameron Hospital, Windygates, on 15th January, 2020, Anna, aged 85 years, of Glenrothes, beloved wife of Bill and loving mum to Ann. Funeral to be held at 9.30 a.m., on Monday, 27th January, 2020, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired, may be given in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -