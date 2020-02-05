|
SMITH Anna Anna Smith (nee French), passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at home, in Glenrothes, on Friday, 24th January, 2020, aged 76 years. A devoted wife to the late Jake and a loving mum, granny, sister and auntie who will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 6th February, at 3 p.m., to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please. Inserted by her loving daughter Lynn and son Billy.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 5, 2020