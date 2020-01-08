Home

EGAN Anne Peacefully, fought with dignity and courage, with her loving family by her side, at St Andrews Hospice, on Monday, 23rd December, 2019, Anne, aged 78 years, of Buckhaven, much loved wife of James, devoted mum, gran, great-gran, auntie and a special friend to many.
Anne will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 17th January, at 11.45 a.m., to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 8, 2020
