YOUNGER Mrs Anne
(nee Lumsden) Passed away at home in Dysart, Fife, on Friday, 20th March, 2020, aged 96. The only daughter of the late Alex and Jean Lumsden of Blackburn, West Lothian. Dearly loved wife of the late David Younger.
A teacher from 1954 - 1957, a staff Tutor, Regional job in 1974 and also the organiser of early education of Fife Regional Council Nursery and Infants.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service restricted for numbers due to the current situation.
A memorial gathering will be held at her home, at a later date to celebrate her life.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 2, 2020
