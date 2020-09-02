Home

BUTLER Annette Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, on 29th August, 2020, Annette (nee Gallacher), aged 80 years, of Leven, beloved wife of the late Dave, precious mum to Marie, Elaine, Martin, Pauline, Claire and Tricia, a special gran and gran-gran and a dear mother-in-law. RIP. Funeral service private but cortege will leave from Station Court, Leven, at 12.35 p.m., on Wednesday, 9th September, for those who wish to pay their last respects.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 2, 2020
