LINDSAY Annie (Nan) Sharon and Jacqueline would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages, cards and flowers received following the recent sad loss of their loving mum. Special thanks to Gwen Walker for a lovely and fitting tribute, all staff at Co-operative Funeral Care, Kirkcaldy, for their support with the funeral arrangements and to the staff at the Strathearn Hotel for their hospitality. Lastly, thanks to all those who attended the service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, your kind and generous donations raised £226.20 for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 20, 2020