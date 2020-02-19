Home

Annie WILKIE

Annie WILKIE Notice
WILKIE Annie (Star of Markinch)
Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, on 13th February, 2020, at 3 p.m., Annie (Nancy) (nee Hamilton), aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Henry (Harry), also the late Henry Harry Combes, a very loving mum to the late Rita and David and a loving mother-in-law to Dave, dear sister to William, Leslie and the late May Lyall, loving sister-in-law, step mum, auntie and friend to Linda and many others. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 25th February, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be made at the crematorium in aid of Sir George Sharp Unit, Cameron Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 19, 2020
