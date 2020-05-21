Home

HOPE Archie Passed away suddenly, on Wednesday, 13th May, 2020, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, whilst in the care of the dialysis day unit. A beloved partner of Sandra. A loving dad to David and step-dad to Collette. A cherished grandad to all 7 of his grandchildren. A caring brother and dear friend to many.
He will be sadly missed.
Due to current restrictions, family only will be allowed to attend the funeral service at the crematorium at 3 p.m., on 25th of May.
Published in Fife Today on May 21, 2020
