HOGG Barbara Peacefully, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 20th January, 2020, Barbara Elizabeth Hogg (nee Greenwood), aged 93 years, beloved wife of the late Reg, much loved mother of Jenny and Linda, dear mother-in-law to Peter, loving grandmother to Viki, Stephen, David, James and the late Louise and Paul and dearly loved great-grandmother to her ten great-grandchildren. Funeral service to be held at St James The Great Episcopal Church, St Catherine Street, Cupar, on Friday, 7th February, at 10 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, may be given at the church for Ward 42 at the Victoria Hospital, whose staff cared so compassionately for Barbara in her final days.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 24, 2020