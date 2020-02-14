|
HOGG Barbara Elizabeth The family of the late Barbara Elizabeth Hogg would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their many cards, flowers and messages received. Thank you to the doctors and nursing staff of Ward 42, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for their commitment, care and compassion. Special thanks to the Reverend Roy Annetts for officiating at Barbara's service, for his prayers, support and that of the church family at St James the Great, Episcopal Church, Cupar. Thanks also to Steven and Rhys at Steven Stewart Funeral Directors, Cupar for their professionalism and to all those who attended the church service.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 14, 2020