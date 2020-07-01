|
MOYES Barry Christine and family would like to thank all neighbours and friends for always asking about Barry during his illness. Special thanks go to all doctors and nurses at the Glenwood Health Centre for all their kindness and care of Barry during his time through life. Special thanks also to the doctors and nurses at the Stroke Unit in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. Thanks to the palliative care nurses and Macmillan Nurses for nursing Barry at home. To Susan of occupational therapy for providing mobility equipment for his needs. To Susan and staff at Co-op Funeralcare, Glenrothes for the respect and dignity shown to Christine and family during their sad bereavement of Barry. Thanks also to Shelagh Kinnear, celebrant for her most comforting service.
Published in Fife Today on July 1, 2020