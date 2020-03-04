|
EDNIE Betsy Peacefully, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Wednesday, 26th February, 2020. Betsy, aged 81 years, beloved wife of Pete, a much loved mum to June and Pauline, loving mother-in-law to Kevin and David, special gran to Stephanie, a loving sister of Helen, Sheila and the late Margaret and dear friend and neighbour to Elizabeth. Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 10th March, at 10.15 a.m., to which all are most welcome. Family flowers only please, but there will be an opportunity to make a donation in Betsy's memory on leaving the service, if you so wish for the ongoing work of the Dystonia Society.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 4, 2020