Betty BROWN

Betty BROWN Memories
BROWN Betty Remembering my dear wife, Betty, who died 1st February, 2011.
I know a smile I would love to see,
A loving face so dear,
I know a hand I would love to hold,
A voice I long to hear.
I know a heart, thoughtful and true,
I know them all because I loved you.
Your loving husband Eck xx.

Remembering a dear mum, gran and great-gran.
We miss you in so many ways,
We miss the things you used to say,
And when old times we do recall,
It's then we miss you most of all.
Your loving son Tam, Sharon and family xx.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 29, 2020
