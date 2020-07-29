Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty McMASTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty McMASTER

Notice

Betty McMASTER Notice
McMASTER
Betty The family of the late Betty McMaster, formerly of Ravenscraig, Kirkcaldy, wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss. Thanks to all who sent flowers and cards, we are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to the staff of Ostlers House for their kindness, respect and dedication, ensuring that mum had a good life under their care, also thanks to the Co-op Funeralcare, Leven for their professional handling of the arrangements and to Shelagh Kinnear who carried out the lovely comforting service and to those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable.
Published in Fife Today on July 29, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -