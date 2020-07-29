|
McMASTER
Betty The family of the late Betty McMaster, formerly of Ravenscraig, Kirkcaldy, wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss. Thanks to all who sent flowers and cards, we are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to the staff of Ostlers House for their kindness, respect and dedication, ensuring that mum had a good life under their care, also thanks to the Co-op Funeralcare, Leven for their professional handling of the arrangements and to Shelagh Kinnear who carried out the lovely comforting service and to those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable.
Published in Fife Today on July 29, 2020