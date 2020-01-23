Home

MORRISON Betty Peacefully at Randolph Wemyss Hospital, Buckhaven, on Sunday, 19th January, 2020, Betty, of Kirkcaldy. Beloved wife of the late George Morrison, much loved mum of George, a dear sister of Sandy, also a loving gran and mother-in-law.
Sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 3rd February, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu of flowers can be given in aid of Rachel House, Kinross on retiral at the crematorium, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 23, 2020
