MORRISON Betty The family of the late Betty Morrison would to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to staff at Randolph Wemyss Hospital, Buckhaven, for their care and attention to Betty, many thanks to Neil Dorward for his uplifting service and to all who paid their last respects to Betty at Kirkcaldy Crematorium and donating generously to CHAS, it was greatly appreciated.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 6, 2020