|
|
|
STEWART Betty The family of the late Betty Stewart would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters and flowers received in their recent sad loss. Thanks to the Staff of Tarvit Ward, Adamson Hospital, Cupar for their care, special thanks to Monsignor Canon Pat McInally for his comforting service, to Steven Stewart Funeral Directors, Cupar for all their help and guidance at this difficult time and all who attended the church and cemetery and who so kindly donated the generous amount of £400, which was donated for the Tarvit Ward, Adamson Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 31, 2020