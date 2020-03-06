|
|
|
BORTHWICK Bill Mrs Pauline Borthwick and family wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to all relatives, friends and neighbours who showed sympathy and support in so many ways following the recent sad loss of Bill. Very special thanks to all medical staff, specialists and nurses for their dedication and gentle care, most sincere and grateful thanks to the Rev Graeme Beebee for his kind and constant support and comforting services, much appreciation to Audrey Johnstone and her team at Macgregors for their sensitive and efficient handling of the funeral arrangements. We would like to thank all those who paid their last respects at the Thanksgiving service in St Leonard's Parish Church and who donated so generously to Pancreatic Cancer UK in memory of Bill.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 6, 2020