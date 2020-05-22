Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bill MANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill MANN

Notice Condolences

Bill MANN Notice
MANN Bill Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 15th May, 2020. Bill, aged 73 years of Springfield. Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved and loving dad of Vivienne, devoting grandad of Ethan and Neve, loved father-in-law, also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and good friend to many. Due to the current situation a private funeral will take place with a memorial celebration of his life at a later date. Bill's family would ask that the local villagers of Springfield would turn out to pay your respect to him on his final journey, whilst maintaining a safe and social distance, when the funeral cortege will be travelling down the main street, leaving at 10.40 a.m., on Wednesday, 27th May.
Published in Fife Today on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -