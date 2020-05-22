|
MANN Bill Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 15th May, 2020. Bill, aged 73 years of Springfield. Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved and loving dad of Vivienne, devoting grandad of Ethan and Neve, loved father-in-law, also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and good friend to many. Due to the current situation a private funeral will take place with a memorial celebration of his life at a later date. Bill's family would ask that the local villagers of Springfield would turn out to pay your respect to him on his final journey, whilst maintaining a safe and social distance, when the funeral cortege will be travelling down the main street, leaving at 10.40 a.m., on Wednesday, 27th May.
Published in Fife Today on May 22, 2020