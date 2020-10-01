|
|
|
TAYLOR Bill The family of the late Bill Taylor would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy during the sad loss of Bill. They would also like to thank the Marie Curie and Palliative Care nurses for looking after Bill, thanks also to Rev Donald Lawrie for his comforting service, Leanne and Heather at the Lomond Surgery and finally to Lee Morrison and the team at Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their care and attention during this sad time.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 1, 2020