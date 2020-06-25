Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Blair MATTHEWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blair MATTHEWS

Notice Condolences

Blair MATTHEWS Notice
MATTHEWS Blair Passed away peacefully, after a very short illness, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 15th June, 2020. Blair, aged 66 years of Kirkcaldy and formerly Lochgelly. Dearly loved husband of Alison, much loved dad of Laura and Derrick, devoted grandad to Alfie and Joe, cherished son of Jean and dear brother of Bryan and Linda. A private service took place on Monday, 22nd June, at 3 p.m., Blair was then taken to Shetland and laid to rest in Dunrossness Churchyard.
Published in Fife Today on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -