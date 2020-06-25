|
|
|
MATTHEWS Blair Passed away peacefully, after a very short illness, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 15th June, 2020. Blair, aged 66 years of Kirkcaldy and formerly Lochgelly. Dearly loved husband of Alison, much loved dad of Laura and Derrick, devoted grandad to Alfie and Joe, cherished son of Jean and dear brother of Bryan and Linda. A private service took place on Monday, 22nd June, at 3 p.m., Blair was then taken to Shetland and laid to rest in Dunrossness Churchyard.
Published in Fife Today on June 25, 2020