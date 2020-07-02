|
MATTHEWS Blair Alison and family of the late Blair Matthews would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone for their messages, cards, phone calls, flowers, offers of help and support. To each and everyone who lined the route past Blair's work, and supported us by being there. To Dr Louise Hunter and all the staff at Bennochy Medical Practice. To [email protected] - You are an amazing team, your help and care allowed Blair to be at home for as long as was possible. To Dr Shams and his team for trying so hard to get answers and help for Blair. To every member of staff on Ward 44 of the Victoria Hospital for your outstanding care and compassion, you all went above and beyond to help us, special thanks to Claire, Jen, Ashley, Lorraine and Rosemarie. To Carol Connelly for your many words of comfort and support, for co-ordinating Blair's care and for trying so hard to help him, most especially though for the support you gave to Laura and your efforts trying to get her home. To Dr Allie Ramsay for your gentle kindness, words of comfort and support and for the exceptional care you provided for Blair, the time you spent with us and the peace you made possible. To Neil Dorward for your kind words at Blair's funeral service. Finally to Callum and Lynn Robertson for your outstanding care and attention to detail looking after Blair, for taking Blair to his final resting place in Shetland and ensuring everything we hoped for was delivered with the utmost professionalism and respect.
Published in Fife Today on July 2, 2020