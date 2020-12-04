|
CLARK Brian The family of the late Brian would like to thank most sincerely, all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following their very sad loss, grateful thanks to the paramedics and Ward 33, Ninewells for their care and attention, sincere thanks to Barbara Millar for her lovely service, to Macgregors Funeral Directors for the arrangements and to St Andrews Golf Club for specially opening to allow Brian's funeral tea to take place there and to all who paid their last respect to Brian on his final journey through the streets of St Andrews and at the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 4, 2020