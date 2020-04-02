|
|
|
COUSER Brian Irvine 09/04/1946 - 24/03/2020
Passed away, in Phoenix, Arizona, having frequently travelled to Arizona over the past few years, he was born in Morpeth, but lived his entire live in Burntisland, Fife. He was predeceased by his father William, in 1949 and his mother Jenny, on 25th March, 2019. A loved nephew and cousin to his Canadian family. His ashes will be brought back by Wendy to be scattered at the black rock, when possible. He put up a good fight against cancer.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 2, 2020