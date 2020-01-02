Home

SAYER Brian Sadly, on Saturday, 21st December, 2019, after a short stay in Victoria Hospital, Brian, loving dad to Kevin, Karen, Elizabeth and Gilbert, grandad to Michael, Martyn, Darren, Fiona and Morven and grandad 'Apples' to his three great-grandchildren. Funeral service on Friday, 10th January, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 12.45 p.m., to which all are warmly invited.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, may be given to Alzheimer Scotland, on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 2, 2020
