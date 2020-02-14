|
HUMPHRIES Catherine Suddenly, but peacefully, at home in St Andrews, on Tuesday, 4th February, 2020, Catherine Ley (nee Davidson), in her 80th year, beloved wife of Alan, a loving mother of the late Michael and Jill, loving grandmother of Emma and mother-in-law of Christine.
A celebration of Catherine's life will take place at Macgregors Service Rooms, 56 Largo Road, St Andrews, on Monday, 24th February, at 1.15 p.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be made for the MS Society. Private cremation at Catherine's request.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 14, 2020